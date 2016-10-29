BOARDMAN

Christine Lucarell Oliver, the Republican challenging Democratic Mahoning County Treasurer Daniel Yemma, has charged that apparently inappropriate use of a county treasurer’s office email account has occurred under his administration.

Oliver made the charge in a news conference this afternoon at the county Republican Party headquarters.

Oliver said a folder of copies of emails, apparently sent on county treasurer’s office computers, was left in her mailbox Oct. 22.

“The content of the emails was sometimes startling and clearly represented inappropriate – possibly illegal – misuse of the county’s email system,” Oliver said.

Yemma said he “categorically” denies any allegations he behaved inappropriately in the treasurer’s office.

The email accusation is a “trumped-up,” “desperate tactic” from the “playbook of dirty tricks” followed by Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, Yemma said.

Yemma accused Oliver of using “a tactic normally reserved for desperate candidates with a paper-thin resume.”

“Her behavior, her demeanor, her lack of the basic qualifications and experience, and her playing fast and loose with the truth are a dangerous combination,” Yemma said.

Many of the emails in a large packet released by Republican Chairman Mark Munroe appeared to be between Yemma and a former female clerk of Struthers City Council, and they appeared to pertain to both governmental business and nonbusiness matters.

