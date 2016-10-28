BOARDMAN

Members of GFWC Ohio Boardman-Poland Junior Women’s League recently participated in the GFWC Posie Project to support the end of domestic violence.

Members organized purple posies in the shape of a ribbon on the gazebo steps at Boardman Park. Purple chrysanthemums were later planted in the park by its staff.

Members participating in the project were Tina Bellino, Debbie Weaver, Sperry Rongone, Debbie Chop, GFWC Secretary Yvonne Ford, GFWC First Vice President Linda Crish, and Club President Nina Lowery.