JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Junior women support recent posie project



Published: Fri, October 28, 2016 @ 9:20 a.m.

BOARDMAN

Members of GFWC Ohio Boardman-Poland Junior Women’s League recently participated in the GFWC Posie Project to support the end of domestic violence.

Members organized purple posies in the shape of a ribbon on the gazebo steps at Boardman Park. Purple chrysanthemums were later planted in the park by its staff.

Members participating in the project were Tina Bellino, Debbie Weaver, Sperry Rongone, Debbie Chop, GFWC Secretary Yvonne Ford, GFWC First Vice President Linda Crish, and Club President Nina Lowery.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes