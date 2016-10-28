9:50 p.m.

The Indians load the bases in the fifth inning, but the Cubs escape with an inning-ending double play. Score remains 0-0.

9:29 p.m.

After four innings, the Cubs and Indians are scoreless. The Indians have out-hit the Lovable Losers, 5-1.

9 p.m.

Neither teams scores in the third inning. Cubs-Indians remain tied, 0-0.

8:44 p.m.

Ben Zobrist gets the Cubs' first hit in the second inning, but is stranded at second base. Game remains scoreless going to third.

8:30 p.m.

Indians get another hit, but game remains scoreless going to bottom of the second.

8:18 p.m.

The Indians get two hits in the first inning off Kyle Hendricks but strand them.