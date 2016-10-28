CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Two freight trains crashed head-on this morning outside Philadelphia, knocking one locomotive off the tracks and injuring two crew members.

The CSX trains remained upright following the crash in Chester Township, about 15 miles from Philadelphia. The trains had been traveling the same track, but local law enforcement and the transportation company are trying to determine how fast each was traveling and what caused the crash, CSX spokesman Rob Doolittle said.

TV footage from the crash showed only one car, a locomotive, had moved slightly off of the rails. Doolittle said he did not have any information about a derailment, but that four locomotives were involved.

One of the trains, composed of three locomotives and 64 freight cars, was empty as it traveled from Richmond, Va., to Camden, N.J. It hit another CSX train that had one locomotive pulling eight intermodal cars carrying consumer goods and food products to Atlanta from Quebec, Canada.

Neither train was carrying hazardous materials, but some diesel spilled on the tracks as a result of the crash, Philly.com reported.

"Basically, it's a minor accident that happens to be two trains," Chester Township Fire Chief Jeff Comisiak told reporters at the scene.

Two crew members were aboard each train at the time, but Doolittle declined to comment on the extent of the injuries suffered by two of them. They were taken to a hospital for treatment, he said.

Ray Guy, 58, told Philly.com that he was moving his car at his home alongside the tracks when he saw an eastbound train and a parked westbound train on the same track "hit hard." Guy said one of the crew members appeared dazed.

Comisiak said the four workers were outside the locomotives when first responders arrived.