JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Driver convicted for fatal crash during SW Ohio police chase



Published: Fri, October 28, 2016 @ 11:48 a.m.

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — An 18-year-old woman accused of leading police on a chase in a stolen car that ended in a fatal crash has been found guilty of aggravated vehicular homicide, theft and other charges in southwest Ohio.

Prosecutors say Kyndra Shackelford, of Dayton, tried to evade Huber Heights police in a high-speed chase in March in suburban Dayton. They say she ran a red light and collided with a sport utility vehicle at an intersection, killing the 50-year-old Xenia man who was driving and seriously injuring his passenger.

The crash report indicates that investigators suspected both drivers of being under the influence of alcohol.

A message seeking comment from Shackelford’s attorney was left at his office today.

Shackelford is jailed and set for sentencing Nov. 21.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes