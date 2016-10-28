DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — An 18-year-old woman accused of leading police on a chase in a stolen car that ended in a fatal crash has been found guilty of aggravated vehicular homicide, theft and other charges in southwest Ohio.

Prosecutors say Kyndra Shackelford, of Dayton, tried to evade Huber Heights police in a high-speed chase in March in suburban Dayton. They say she ran a red light and collided with a sport utility vehicle at an intersection, killing the 50-year-old Xenia man who was driving and seriously injuring his passenger.

The crash report indicates that investigators suspected both drivers of being under the influence of alcohol.

A message seeking comment from Shackelford’s attorney was left at his office today.

Shackelford is jailed and set for sentencing Nov. 21.