COLUMBUS (AP) — A physicians group says Ohio’s medical board overreacted to the discovery that about a third of doctors weren’t complying with its policy for tracking opioid prescriptions, sending the medical community into confusion.

The board counters that sternly worded letters sent to some 12,000 doctors last month already have helped catch hundreds of compliance problems with a state website intended to help curb Ohio’s heroin epidemic. The letters followed an August audit by the state Pharmacy Board that identified doctors who either weren’t registered on the website or weren’t using it properly.

The Ohio State Medical Association says the threatening tone of the letters needlessly alarmed and confused many of its members. The group says doctors are actively engaged in Ohio’s anti-addiction efforts and most issues were minor.