YOUNGSTOWN — The Brownlee Woods Neighborhood Association’s October meeting is canceled for the Halloween holiday. Its meeting has been rescheduled for Thursday at Faith Community Church, 1919 E Midlothian Blvd.



Refreshments and social time will begin at 6 p.m., and the business meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. This will be the last meeting for 2016 due to meeting dates falling on or near Thanksgiving and Christmas.



Nominations are being considered for the election of officers that will take place at the January meeting. Anyone interested in placing their name in nomination should notify the organization at 330-782-1022.