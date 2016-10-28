JOBS
2nd suspect arrested in Ohio shooting that killed 2-year-old



Published: Fri, October 28, 2016 @ 9:20 a.m.

COLUMBUS (AP) — Authorities have arrested the second suspect in a home shooting in the city that left a 2-year-old girl dead and her parents injured.

Columbus police say the 22-year-old man was arrested as he got out of a vehicle Thursday, two days after the shooting.

Police say the toddler, Amiyah Bice, died at a hospital shortly after the shooting Tuesday evening. Police say her parents, 28-year-old Julian Bice and 25-year-old Jessica Stanford, suffered serious injuries but are expected to survive.

Relatives tell WBNS-TV that the couple crouched over the girl and tried to shield her from the gunfire.

Investigators say one suspect, a 51-year-old Columbus man, also was wounded and was found outside the home. Both suspects have been charged with murder and felonious assault.

