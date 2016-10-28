YOUNGSTOWN

Police are investigating a pair of unrelated shootings on the South Side that occurred about three hours apart.

“There’s no indication they’re connected,” said police Capt. Brad Blackburn.

A 55-year-old man is in stable condition after being shot in the stomach at his 1300 block home on East Florida Avenue at 1 a.m. today.

Police said the victim heard a knock on his door and when he opened it, three men were standing there, including one who shot him.

He was able to get to a neighbor, where police were called.

The victim was initially in critical condition at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, but was upgraded to stable, Blackburn said.

Meanwhile, a 19-year-old man was shot in the left thigh outside his Sherwood Avenue house.

Police said the Youngstown man told them he was standing outside at about 10 p.m. Thursday when a car drove by him and he heard two shots. The victim realized he was hit in the left thigh, according to a police report.

The man got in his car and picked up his uncle before driving himself to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital for treatment.

