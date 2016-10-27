Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

A Mahoning County grand jury indicted three people Thursday on murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence charges in the Aug. 10 stabbing death of a 53-year-old Palmer Avenue man.

Felicia Ward, 24, of Brentwood Avenue; Wallace Lewis, 27, of Steel Street; and Calvin Sidney Shelton, 27, of Idora Avenue, are charged in the death of Howard Ramey, whose decomposing body was found by police in his basement fruit cellar Aug. 12.

Police said Ramey was killed with a knife or other cutting instrument.

In the same indictment, Ward was additionally charged with obstructing justice for purportedly conveying false information Aug. 20 to hinder a felony prosecution.

