WARREN — Ida J. Smith, 46, of Oak Street Southwest will be arraigned today in municipal court on a misdemeanor assault charge, accused of punching a receptionist Wednesday at Valley Counseling, 150 E. Market St.

The victim said Smith came to the agency to see her case worker, and the victim went over to Smith, “who for no reason punched her in the face,” according to a police report.

Smith was taken to ValleyCare Trumbull Memorial Hospital for an evaluation.