A 16-year-old student at the Mahoning Valley Opportunity Center is being held in the Mahoning County Juvenile Justice Center on a felony-5 assault charge after sucker-punching a 68-year-old male teacher in the face and throwing him to the classroom floor Wednesday at the school.

The school, 496 Glenwood Ave., is a fully-accredited charter drop-out prevention high school, said Mahoning County Sheriff’s Deputy Maj. Jeff Allen. The assault occurred at about 9 a.m.

Allen said the teen admitted hitting the teacher, saying the teacher disrespected the teen’s mother. Allen said he expected to get the teacher’s statement today. The teacher was not seriously hurt, but his face was red and swollen, the deputy said.