JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Sexual misconduct allegation leveled against an Ursuline employee



Published: Thu, October 27, 2016 @ 5:51 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

An Ursuline High School employee has been placed on leave after a graduate reported past sexual misconduct to school officials.

A message was sent to Ursuline families Thursday afternoon.

Monsignor John Zuraw, chancellor of the Diocese, declined to identify the employee or explain the allegation as the investigation is ongoing.

“It was not a teacher, not a priest, not a deacon, not a religious woman,” he said.

The employee has been placed on administrative leave and a formal investigation is underway by city police.

“It was a past allegation reported to the school and the school took the necessary steps to remove the individual from the school,” Monsignor Zuraw said.

That was done a few weeks ago.

School administrators are committed to the safety of students while in their care, he said.

“Ursuline has and continues to place the safety of our students as our highest priority,” the message sent to families said.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes