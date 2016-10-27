YOUNGSTOWN

An Ursuline High School employee has been placed on leave after a graduate reported past sexual misconduct to school officials.

A message was sent to Ursuline families Thursday afternoon.

Monsignor John Zuraw, chancellor of the Diocese, declined to identify the employee or explain the allegation as the investigation is ongoing.

“It was not a teacher, not a priest, not a deacon, not a religious woman,” he said.

The employee has been placed on administrative leave and a formal investigation is underway by city police.

“It was a past allegation reported to the school and the school took the necessary steps to remove the individual from the school,” Monsignor Zuraw said.

That was done a few weeks ago.

School administrators are committed to the safety of students while in their care, he said.

“Ursuline has and continues to place the safety of our students as our highest priority,” the message sent to families said.