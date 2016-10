SALEM

Forever Safe Farm Animal Education Center Inc., 3155 McCracken Road, will have its fall open house from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Take an item from the wish list for a free tour and chances to win door prizes. Roast marshmallows and hotdogs over an open fire for $1 each.

For a list of needs, call 330-727-8909.