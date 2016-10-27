JOBS
Reservations due for ABWA dinner



Published: Thu, October 27, 2016 @ 8:49 a.m.

CANFIELD

Mill Creek Chapter of American Business Women’s Association will celebrate its anniversary dinner at 6 p.m. Nov. 6 at The Manor at the corner of Kirk Road and Route 46.

There will be a buffet dinner with penne pasta and meatballs, chicken parmesan, roasted potatoes, Key West vegetable mix, coffee and tea for $19.

The guest speaker for the evening will be David Kohut who is founder of “Talk is Cheap”.

For reservations call Mandy Codespote at 330-314-8198 after 6 p.m. Reservations are due today.

