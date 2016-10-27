WASHINGTON (AP) — With a dozen days left until Election Day, Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton are refusing to commit to working with each other after the election, putting in question their abilities to heal the country's wounds after a volatile presidential race.

"I just want to make that decision at a later date," said Trump, when asked whether he would cooperate with a Clinton administration. "Hopefully I won't have to make that decision." He spoke in an interview broadcast today on ABC's "Good Morning America."

Clinton, meanwhile, dodged a question about whether she would meet one-on-one with Trump after the election.

"I certainly intend to reach out to Republicans and independents, and the elected leadership of the Congress," Clinton told reporters on her campaign plane Wednesday.

Traditionally, presidential candidates have a well-publicized meeting in the weeks after the election. While the moment of bipartisanship is often short-lived, the public appearance sends an important signal to the country that both parties are ready to accept the will of the voters and move forward.

In 2012, President Barack Obama and defeated Republican nominee Mitt Romney shared an hourlong White House lunch of turkey chili and chicken salad. Four years earlier, Obama and Arizona Sen. John McCain pledged to work together on economic issues and national security after meeting in Chicago.

Privately, the 2016 candidates may be striking a more conciliatory tone. Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the New York Archbishop, has said that in a warm private exchange at an otherwise testy charity dinner last week, Clinton had told Trump that "whatever happens, we need to work together afterward." Trump, he said, told Clinton "you are one tough and talented woman."