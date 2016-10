NEWTON FALLS

Braceville United Methodist Church, 577 Park St., will host a stuffed pork chop dinner from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, or until food runs out.

The dinner will include mashed potatoes, green beans, corn, cole slaw, applesauce, homemade desserts, bread, coffee, tea or punch.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $4 for children with takeout available.