MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (AP) — A southwest Ohio man arrested after a rape complaint involving a minor has been indicted on 50 counts, including rape involving a juvenile and child pornography charges.

A Butler County grand jury indicted 53-year-old Phillip Norman, of Middletown, on Wednesday. His bond is set at $100,000.

Police say Norman was arrested last month following a rape complaint involving a minor. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports he pleaded not guilty to an initial charge last month. His arraignment is scheduled Nov. 8.

His indictment alleges Norman raped an individual over two days and had sexual contact with someone under 13 in July. It also alleges that Norman tried to solicit, receive, buy, exchange, possess or control sexually-oriented matter involving a child.