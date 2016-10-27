JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Ohioan indicted on 50 counts, including rape involving youth



Published: Thu, October 27, 2016 @ 10:22 a.m.

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (AP) — A southwest Ohio man arrested after a rape complaint involving a minor has been indicted on 50 counts, including rape involving a juvenile and child pornography charges.

A Butler County grand jury indicted 53-year-old Phillip Norman, of Middletown, on Wednesday. His bond is set at $100,000.

Police say Norman was arrested last month following a rape complaint involving a minor. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports he pleaded not guilty to an initial charge last month. His arraignment is scheduled Nov. 8.

His indictment alleges Norman raped an individual over two days and had sexual contact with someone under 13 in July. It also alleges that Norman tried to solicit, receive, buy, exchange, possess or control sexually-oriented matter involving a child.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes