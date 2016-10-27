ELYRIA, Ohio (AP) — A man imprisoned for starting a fire at an Ohio college has been sentenced to four more years for mailing powder to government offices in what authorities say was an anthrax hoax to frame another inmate.

The Chronicle-Telegram reports an attorney for 32-year-old Drew Manns argued the Elyria man was bullied, threatened and robbed by the other inmate, with limited recourse.

Prosecutors say Manns shouldn’t have tried to address such problems by causing panic for innocent people.

Two letters purporting to carry anthrax were received by offices for Summit County’s prosecutor and court clerk in 2014. They triggered lock downs and emergency responses. The powder was actually a sugar substitute.

Manns is serving five years for a 2009 fire caused by a dropped cigarette at Lorain County Community College.