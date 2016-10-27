COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced today that Ohio will receive more than $1.47 million as part of a $41.2 million multistate settlement with Hyundai and Kia to resolve claims that the automakers misrepresented the mileage and fuel-economy ratings for some of their model year 2011, 2012, and 2013 vehicles.

The settlement, reached between the attorneys general of 33 states and the District of Columbia and the Hyundai Motor Company, Hyundai Motor America, Kia Motors Corporation, and Kia Motors America, concludes a multistate investigation into the companies' fuel-economy estimates at a time when gasoline prices in the United States were especially high.

State and federal law sets limits on emissions from vehicles sold in the United States. Before vehicles may be offered for sale in the country, auto manufacturers must conduct testing under mandatory protocols set by government regulators and use the resulting data to support applications demonstrating their vehicles' conformity to those standards.

In November 2012, Hyundai and Kia announced they were adjusting and restating the fuel economy ratings for certain model year 2011, 2012, and 2013 vehicles after it was revealed the companies had overstated the fuel efficiency of certain vehicles.