Man sentenced for 2015 Ohio home invasion death of accomplice



Published: Thu, October 27, 2016 @ 3:05 p.m.

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an Ohio man has been sentenced to nine years in prison after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter stemming from a home invasion last year in which the homeowner fatally shot his accomplice.

Summit County prosecutors say 38-year-old Terry Tart of Akron was sentenced on Wednesday.

Authorities say Tart and Marcus Glover tried to rob David Hillis at gunpoint in an Akron home. Tart admitted he punched Hillis and knocked him to the floor in a dispute over drugs.

Police say Tart and Glover fled, but that Hillis ran to the front porch and shot Glover in the head.

Tart apologized in court. He denies the duo broke into Hillis’ home and tried to rob him.

Hillis has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter. His sentencing is planned next month.

