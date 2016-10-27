YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning County commissioners voted this morning to close Columbiana Road between Beard and Unity roads in Springfield Township Tuesday and Wednesday to complete a culvert repair.

They also approved a 15-year license agreement with the State of Ohio Office of Real Estate and Planning for rent-free use of a light tower at Youngstown State University’s Stambaugh Stadium for a law-enforcement communications antenna.

Sheriff Jerry Greene said last month that YSU had agreed to allow rent-free placement of such an antenna atop that stadium.

The antenna will be part of a radio communications upgrade accompanying 911 emergency dispatch center consolidation, said Maj. William Cappabianca of the sheriff’s office.

