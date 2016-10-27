YOUNGSTOWN

Voters will choose in the Nov. 8 election between incumbent Republican Judge Shirley J. Christian of Mahoning County Common Pleas Court and her Democratic challenger, Anthony D’Apolito.

Judge Christian was appointed in 2014 by Gov. John Kasich to replace Judge James C. Evans, who retired that year and died in 2015.

Judge Christian was president of the Mahoning County Bar Association in 2012-13.

Anthony D’Apolito is a magistrate and court administrator at the county juvenile court and Poland Village solicitor.

This election is for a six-year term in the judgeship that now pays $127,450 a year and will pay $133,850 annually beginning Jan. 1.

As for her qualifications, Judge Christian cites her 28 years as a civil trial lawyer, during which she handled more than 500 common pleas court cases here, many of them complex matters.

D’Apolito cites his diversified legal experience, including his having been an assistant prosecutor for Struthers and Youngstown and in the criminal division of the Mahoning County prosecutor’s office.

