GROVE CITY, Pa. — Hundreds of student robot builders will descend on the campus of Grove City College this weekend for Wolverine BEST presented by Elliott Group.

The ‘bot building competition tests high- and middle-school students’ problem solving abilities and engineering skills while encouraging students to find the fun in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) education. Winners of the Wolverine BEST regional contest can go onto national competition.

This is the seventh year that Grove City College has hosted the Wolverine BEST regional event. Nineteen student teams will be building robots to compete in a game called “Bet the Farm”. The objective is to use teamwork and innovative thinking to create a machine that can execute a series of tasks better and faster than the competition.

They will put their robots to the test from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.