SALEM

Salem Historical Society has scheduled a dinner and a ghost walk Friday at the Shaffer Library, 239 S. Lundy Ave. The ghost docent, Kimberly Frazier Mitchell, will give a presentation called “That Small Grain of Truth.” The dinner includes stuffed chicken breast with white sauce, rigatoni with meat sauce, California blend vegetables, salad with pumpkin vinaigrette dressing and a seasonal dessert.

The doors will open at 6p.m. and dinner will be served at 6:30. The ghost walk will follow. Tickets are $25 per person.

The winners of the Halloween raffle baskets will be announced. Seating is limited, make your reservations as soon as possible. For reservations, call 330-205-3923 or call 330-337-8514 if information is needed.