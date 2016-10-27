JOBS
Contracts awarded for new library of Youngstown's West Side



Published: Thu, October 27, 2016 @ 2:27 p.m.

BOARDMAN — The buildings and sites committee of the board of trustees of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County awarded nearly $3.5 million worth of contracts for the new Michael Kusalaba Branch Library.

The new building will replace the former West Side Library at 2815 Mahoning Ave., which closed April 30. The board met today at the Boardman library branch.

Construction contracts awarded were: Brock Builders Inc. of North Lima, general contractor, $2,697,700; JR Warren Electrical Contracting Inc. of New Castle, Pa., electrical, $471,632; Acme Bros. Plumbing Contractors Co. of Leetonia, plumbing, $105,950; and D&G Mechanical Inc., of West Middlesex, Pa., mechanical, $199,710.

The new building will be named the Michael Kusalaba Branch Library, in memory of the electrical engineer and 1964 Chaney High School graduate, who died in 2009.

For the complete story, read Friday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

