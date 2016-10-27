JOBS
Common Pleas race most expensive in Mahoning County



Published: Thu, October 27, 2016 @ 10:55 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

A seat on the Mahoning County Common Pleas Court bench, which is expected to be among the most competitive on the county ballot, is the most expensive.

As of Oct. 19, $242,831 has gone into the campaigns of Judge Shirley J. Christian of New Springfield and her challenger, Anthony M. D’Apolito of Poland, according to pre-general-election campaign finance reports filed by Thursday’s deadline with the county board of elections.

Judge Christian has raised $134,121, compared with $108,710 for D’Apolito, but she collected more because she and her husband, Robert, lent $60,000 to her campaign. The loans make up 45 percent of all the money Judge Christian has raised for this campaign.

In comparison, D’Apolito has lent $12,710 to his campaign, raising $98,000 from contributors. D’Apolito’s loans make up 12 percent of the money he’s raised.

Other candidates on the ballot also lent money to their campaigns in the pre-general-election period between April 16 and Oct. 19.

For more on the finances, read Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

