JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Attorneys liken Ohio execution plan to burning inmates at stake



Published: Thu, October 27, 2016 @ 2:48 p.m.

COLUMBUS (AP) — Defense attorneys rushing to stop Ohio’s first execution in three years say the state’s new lethal injection system is akin to burning inmates at the stake or burying them alive.

Lawyers for inmates scheduled to die beginning in January say the state’s 3-drug method announced Oct. 3 is worse than a similar procedure used years ago.

The attorneys said in a 527-page court filing Wednesday that the first drug in the procedure meant to sedate inmates will not prevent prisoners from experiencing severe pain from the next two drugs.

That drug, midazolam, was used in problematic executions in Arizona and Ohio in 2014.

The U.S. Supreme Court last year upheld the useof midazolam in executions in a case out of Oklahoma.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes