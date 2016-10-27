JOBS
Air Force brings concert band, Singing Sergeants to Stambaugh tonight



Published: Thu, October 27, 2016 @ 10:18 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Whatever joy Master Sgt. Brett Miller derived from his brief return to the Mahoning Valley hit a high note while striking a major chord with those who heard him.

“It’s a huge honor to come back,” the Clarksburg, Md., man and principal French horn player said before taking the stage for Thursday evening’s United States Air Force Concert Band and Singing Sergeants performance at Stambaugh Auditorium.

The two-hour show, themed “American Rhapsody,” before a nearly full house was the eighth of the two musical groups’ 10 performances through Ohio and Pennsylvania that make up their fall 2016 itinerary.

Miller, formerly of Boardman, received plenty of applause for a solo he played that was the highlight of a number titled “Air Force Excellence in Action.”

Miller, who attended Youngstown State University’s Dana School of Music and who’s served 14 years in the Air Force, said his father, Larry Miller, greatly influenced his musical acumen. The elder Miller taught music for more than 30 years, mainly as Boardman High School’s assistant band director and music teacher at Boardman Glenwood Junior High School.

Read more about the event in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

