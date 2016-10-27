YOUNGSTOWN

Several Northeast Ohio counties are discussing the feasibility of establishing a central multicounty medical examiner’s office to be shared by the county coroners, Mahoning County Auditor Ralph Meacham told the county commissioners today.

Meacham said he has discussed the matter with the auditors of Trumbull, Columbiana, Portage, Stark and Ashtabula counties.

“If we can work together to save taxpayer money, we certainly will investigate the feasibility,” Meacham said, adding that no commitments have been made toward the project.

Meacham said he met last month with state Auditor Dave Yost to discuss the possibility of a regional morgue feasibility study being paid for by a state grant under House Bill 5. This legislation provides dollars for studying greater efficiencies and economies through shared facilities and services.

Some counties have aging morgues that are having difficulty responding to the demands placed on them by the epidemic of drug overdose deaths, he said.

