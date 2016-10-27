JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

3 indicted for summer homicide in Youngstown



Published: Thu, October 27, 2016 @ 5:27 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning County grand jury indicted three people today on murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence charges in the Aug. 10 stabbing death of a 53-year-old Palmer Avenue man.

Felicia Ward, 24, of Brentwood Avenue, Wallace Lewis, 27, of Steel Street, and Calvin Sidney Shelton, 27, of Idora Avenue, are charged in the death of Howard Ramey, whose decomposing body was found by police in his basement fruit cellar Aug. 12.

Police said Ramey was killed with a knife or other cutting instrument.

The charge of tampering with evidence pertains to concealment or removal of furniture on the day of the homicide.

In the same indictment, Ward was additionally charged with obstructing justice for purportedly conveying false information Aug. 20 to hinder a felony prosecution.

All three defendants face repeat violent-offender specifications based on felony convictions before this indictment.

For the complete story, read Friday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes