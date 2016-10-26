JOBS
YSU game specials for AARP card holders



Published: Wed, October 26, 2016 @ 8:32 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

AARP invites all AARP card holders and their families to the YSU Football Game at 4 p.m. Saturday between Youngstown State and Indiana State. Tickets will be $5 each for those with an AARP card presented at the ticket booth.

There will be a football giveaway autographed by Jim Tressel and Bo Pelini.

Take a non-perishable food Item for Second Harvest Food Bank to the AARP Hospitality Tent Collection Boxes from 1:30 to 3 p.m. and receive an entry to win the football and to enjoy refreshments before the game.

For information call Mary Rose Catlin, AARP project director, at 330-824-2051.

