BOARDMAN — A Youngstown woman was arrested on a robbery charge at Sears in the Southern Park Mall, Market Street, on Tuesday afternoon.

Township officers arrived to find the store’s loss-prevention employee fighting with a woman later identified as Judith G. Douglas, 40, of Oakwood Avenue, according to a police report.

Loss prevention told police Douglas attempted to conceal $386 in baby clothes in a backpack when they stopped her outside the store’s exit about 12:30 p.m.

Douglas pulled away, elbowed and scratched the loss-prevention officer. After finally controlling her, other store security officers held her until police came.

The officers also discovered she had two theft warrants in Boardman and Liberty townships.

She was released on bond after her arrest.