YOUNGSTOWN — After walking out of a city school board meeting Tuesday night, board member Corrine Sanderson today elaborated on her opposition to recent action taken by schools CEO Krish Mohip.

“We do not have a voice,” said Sanderson, at a news conference she called today in front of the board offices on Wood Street.

At issue, Sanderson said, is that board members no longer have control over their meetings and agendas, and are not permitted to request executive sessions, which she had planned to do Tuesday.

Sanderson, who is running for the 58th Ohio House District, said she wanted to discuss in executive session a case of bullying at Chaney High School involving her daughter.

Control over meeting agendas was an issue at Tuesday’s meeting, with several board members arguing that Mohip did not have any authority under House Bill 70 – the so-called Youngstown Plan, which put him in control over the district – to dictate board meetings and agendas.

Sanderson left the meeting early, as did board members Jacqueline Adair and Dario Hunter.

For the complete story, read Thursday's Vindicator and Vindy.com