YOUNGSTOWN — The Matron’s Ministry of Mount Zion Baptist Church, 827 Wilson Ave., is sponsoring the Four Seasons Clothing Drive from noon to 5 p.m. Friday.

People in need of clothes, coats, shoes and miscellaneous items are welcome. New and gently worn items will be available.

Refreshments will also be provided. For information, contact the church from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at 330-746-3601.