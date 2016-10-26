GOSHEN

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Canfield Post is investigating a two vehicle injury crash at state Routes 14 at 165.



A 2001 Ford box truck driven by Anthony Beshara, 18, of Canfield, was eastbound on Route 165 at Route 14 about 8:20 p.m. A 2004 Peterbilt tractor trailer driven by Kevin Hosea, 31, of Wheaton, Ill., was southwest on 14 approaching 165. The Ford failed to yield from a stop sign and was struck by the oncoming Peterbilt. Both vehicles went off the right side of the roadway striking a guardrail. The Ford rolled onto its right side coming to rest. The tractor trailer came to final rest into a creek off the south side of the roadway.

Both drivers were transported to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The Ford had a juvenile passenger who was transported to UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh for injuries.

Goshen Police Department, Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office, Damascus Fire Department and Ohio Department of Transportation assisted with traffic control around the crash scene. The public is urged to use alternate routes around the crash scene due to clean up.