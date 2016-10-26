JOBS
Spaghetti benefit set for Ryan Dunkel



Published: Wed, October 26, 2016 @ 8:30 a.m.

GIRARD

A spaghetti dinner benefit will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Creekside Golf Dome, 1300 N. State St., for Ryan Dunkel. Tickets are $7 for adults, $4 for seniors and children 5-12, and 4 and under eat free. Carryout will be available. Drinks must be purchased from the Golf Dome.

There will be a corn-hole tournament, basket auction and 50-50 raffle. Proceeds will help Dunkel and his family with medical expenses.

Dunkel was diagnosed with leukemia at age 4 and beat it by age 10. A non-malignant brain tumor was found when he was 24. At 27, the tumor returned and surgery removed some of it. In June, he married Audra and became a dad to her two young daughters. In September, after his annual MRI, a new tumor was found near his brain stem. Dunkel recently had a third surgery that removed from 60 to 70 percent of the tumor. He remains hospitalized.

