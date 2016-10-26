JOBS
Shooting at Columbus home kills girl; 2 adults, suspect wounded



Published: Wed, October 26, 2016 @ 11:35 a.m.

COLUMBUS (AP) — Police say a shooting at a home left a 2-year-old girl dead and three other people hurt, including a suspect.

Columbus police say the toddler died at a hospital shortly after the shooting Tuesday evening. Police say the other victims, identified as a 25-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man, suffered serious injuries but are expected to survive.

Police Sgt. Stan Latta tells The Columbus Dispatch the shooting appears to have happened inside the home in a suburban neighborhood.

Officers say a 68-year-old Columbus man found wounded outside the home is believed to be one of two suspects. He is charged with murder and felonious assault.

Police say a second male shooter is being sought.

