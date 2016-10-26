DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Police in southwest Ohio say a late-night shooting that killed a man left another person with life-threatening injuries and two others hurt less seriously.

Officers responding to the shooting in Dayton late Tuesday night found a young man dead at the scene. The other three people who were hurt were dropped off at a hospital by a private vehicle as officers investigated what happened and why.

Police say it appears dozens of rounds were fired, but they didn’t have information on whether gunfire was exchanged or whether any suspects were being sought.

They didn’t immediately release the name of the man who died or details about the others who were hurt.