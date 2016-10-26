CINCINNATI (AP) — An Ohio judge has ruled that jurors can be told about marijuana in the car driven by an unarmed black man fatally shot by a white police officer after a traffic stop.

Judge Megan Shanahan of Hamilton County Common Pleas Court, however, rejected defense efforts today to also introduce records of 43-year-old Sam DuBose's long conviction history or about his health.

Former officer Ray Tensing is charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter in the 2015 shooting of DuBose, who was pulled over for a missing front license plate near the University of Cincinnati. Tensing's attorney Stewart Mathews has said his client feared for his life as DuBose tried to drive away.

Courtroom questioning of potential jurors begins Monday.