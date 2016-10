BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

ALTAMIMI, NASER HASSEN 9/29/1995 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Carrying Concealed Weapons



ANZELMO, LISA M 3/23/1992 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence



BEESON, JOHN ANDREW 8/17/1969 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE Failure to verify address

BLAIR, JUNIOR ALEXANDER 8/22/1997 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Kidnapping

BUSH, WILLIAM 10/20/1957 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Theft



DAVIS, KEITH P 2/3/1970 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Probation Violation

DESATNIK, TARAH L 11/2/1984 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Receiving Stolen Property



DIAZ, HIRAM 9/1/1966 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Domestic Violence

DODSON, AUTUMN NICOLE 10/31/1990 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Violate Protection Order or Consent Agreement

DOMINICK, JOHN PAUL 4/23/1968 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Violate Protection Order or Consent Agreement



HACKER, BRANDON 2/8/1993 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Domestic Violence

HERIOT, MANUEL RICHARD DWAYNE 9/15/1997 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Assault



HOPKINS, JOHN M 3/31/1968 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Aggravated Robbery



HYLER, CHRISTOPHER LEE 9/24/1988 JACKSON POLICE DEPT. Kidnapping

KING, EDWARD A 2/3/1980 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Violate Protection Order or Consent Agreement

MARTIN, SHANNITA M 2/10/1991 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE FEDERAL OFFENSE (OTHER)



MISCIMARRA, DAVID PATRICK 3/11/1962 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Operating a Motor Vehicle Without a Valid License



PAYNE, JEFFERSON D 3/9/1992 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. FRA Suspension



PEREZ, WILLIAM H 12/6/1955 STRUTHERS POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence



PETKOSEK, RONALD II 5/25/1982 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Contempt Of Court

ROGERS, AARON LEE III 9/6/1993 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Receiving Stolen Property



SEALS, CHRISTOPHER W 10/4/1989 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE Burglary

STOKES, QUINTEZ TREMONE 11/9/1997 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Felonious Assault

TAYLOR, KAYLAN B 9/26/1994 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE Fugitive From Justice



WILKERSON, IRVING E 9/8/1968 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

BROWN, KEVIN C 1/25/1973 10/22/2016 BONDED OUT



CARBON, MARCUS CONILLUS 11/21/1979 10/18/2016 BONDED OUT



CLINKSCALE, BRANDON LAMONT 7/3/1992 9/30/2016 TIME SERVED



COLON, HECTOR MANUEL III 11/20/1996 10/25/2016 BONDED OUT



COVAN, JUSTIN W. 5/18/1990 10/13/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



DOTHARD JR., CHAUNCEY A. 12/3/1968 5/9/2016 TIME SERVED



DUFFY, JACQUELINE T 6/2/1982 10/26/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

HYMES, JASON 5/11/1972 10/21/2016 BONDED OUT

JAMES, JOSEPH ISIAH 3/27/1991 10/20/2016 BONDED OUT

JOHNSON, MONICA MARIE 8/24/1976 10/24/2016 NO CHARGES FILED



LEWIS, DANIEL EBERETT 2/7/1965 10/24/2016 CR4 SUMMONS



MARROW, HATTIE LEE RACHEL 10/1/1990 10/25/2016 BONDED OUT



MILLEDGE, ISHIA M 6/19/1986 10/26/2016 BONDED OUT



MILLER, RONALD DAVID 3/5/1980 10/6/2016 BONDED OUT

PARISI, CHARLES R JR JR 2/3/1988 10/25/2016 BONDED OUT



RAMUN, KIMBERLY SUE 8/4/1976 10/6/2016 TIME SERVED

SHULER, TRACEY DION 9/24/1971 9/16/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

SIMMONS, SHANIKA SHENE 9/20/1983 10/25/2016 BONDED OUT



SMITH, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL 7/29/1975 10/23/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



SMITH, JOSIAH L 1/20/1995 10/22/2016 TIME SERVED



TALLEY, TAIWAN DEMICHRISE 8/29/1986 9/25/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

THOMAS, DEMACHEL BUTLER 7/31/1998 9/27/2016 TIME SERVED



THOMAS, MARY E 2/10/1986 10/2/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



VINCIK, MATTHEW FREDRIC 8/18/1982 8/5/2016 TIME SERVED

WILLIAMS, DWIGHT ERIC 7/8/1969 10/22/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

WILLIAMS, JAWON LATEER 11/19/1992 7/14/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



WISLER, ROBERT P JR 4/7/1978 10/25/2016 BONDED OUT