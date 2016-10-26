JOBS
Labor secretary to campaign for Clinton in Boardman Friday



Published: Wed, October 26, 2016 @ 10:23 a.m.

BOARDMAN — Secretary of Labor Tom Perez will campaign on behalf of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton at a 7:30 p.m. Friday fish fry event at the Western Reserve Building Trades headquarters, 291 McClurg Road in Boardman.

It’s the last scheduled stop of a two-day visit for Perez to Ohio, that starts Thursday, and goes to seven locations.

Perez will urge Ohioans to vote early in the election, and will discuss the choice in this election between “Clinton, who believes that we are stronger together, and [Republican presidential nominee] Donald Trump, who would do serious harm to our economy, has exhibited deeply concerning behavior towards women and used divisive language about immigrants and people of color,” according to a Clinton campaign statement on the visit.

