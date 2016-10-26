BOARDMAN

Bill Clemons was as excited watching the second game of the World Series between the Cleveland Indians and the Chicago Cubs on a big-screen color television as when he was 10, sitting in front of a 13-inch black and white TV watching his beloved Indians play the Boston Braves in the 1948 World Series.

“This is exciting. I love baseball and I prefer small-ball. If you’re an Indians fan, you really get into it,” said Clemons of Boardman, watching the game at Buffalo Wild Wings in the Southern Park Mall.

Anthony Deniro of Boardman said all of his family, going back generations, are Indians fans and he is continuing the tradition with his son, Anthony Jr., who accompanied his father, both decked out in Indians garb, to Buffalo Wild Wings to take in the second game of the World Series.

Deniro even goes so far as to record games that go late on a school night so Anthony Jr. can get up early and watch part of the game.

Deniro, who thinks the Series will go seven games with the Indians’ pitching making the difference, said “the fact that we have a chance to get two championships (the basketball Cavaliers and the Indians) will put Cleveland on the map and change people’s attitudes about the city and northeast Ohio.”

He called the Indians a “team of destiny. This team defies all the numbers. The fact that I’m watching the Indians play baseball in October is great stuff.” Deniro said.

An Indians fan all his life, Ed Lynch of Boardman said this is an exciting time again.

“It’ll be something to remember, especially since we have been waiting for so long. I hope the Indians do well,” he said.

