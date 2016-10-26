AKRON — As Cleveland Indians fans, team Red Cross in Northeast Ohio challenges the Red Cross of Chicago & Northern Illinois and Cubs fans everywhere to donate blood and help save more lives than we save.

Using the Red Cross Blood app, Indians fans can join the Cleveland Indians blood donor team by downloading the app, logging in, navigating to “My Teams,” and joining the team with the script Indians logo.

If the Cubs win, NEO region's CEO, Mike Parks, will travel to Chicago to help install 100 smoke alarms in the homes of Chicago-area residents. But, if the Indians wins, the Chicago CEO must to come to Cleveland and install 100 smoke alarms in homes in Northeast Ohio.