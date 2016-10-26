YOUNGSTOWN — Huntington Bancshares Inc. reported net income for the 2016 third quarter of $127 million, a $26 million, or 17 percent, decrease from the year-ago quarter.
The earnings were impacted by Huntington’s FirstMerit acquisition-related expenses totaled $159 million pretax.
Total revenue increased 24 percent over the year-ago quarter.
Also in the third quarter, strong auto and mortgage lending contributed to organic growth.
