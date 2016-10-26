YOUNGSTOWN

Team M&M is hosting its second annual Halloween Party from 4 to 9 p.m. at OCCHA Hall, 3660 Shirley Road. There will be food, beverages, desserts, DJ, games and prizes, costume contests and trick or treating for all ages. Cost is $5 per person, ages 2 and under at no charge. For advance tickets call Rosa at 330-261-1465 or Terri at 330-881-0177.

Funds will be used to help raise money and awareness for the American Cancer Society.