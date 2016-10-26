JOBS
Charge dismissed, charge remains against Youngstown man



Published: Wed, October 26, 2016 @ 1:18 p.m.

AUSTINTOWN — A judge dismissed a tampering-with-evidence charge today against Brent Davis, 49, of Youngstown, in Mahoning County Area Court.

Davis still faces a misdemeanor charge of sexual imposition and his pretrial hearing date was reset to noon Dec. 12.

According to a police report, school principals reported Davis, a substitute teacher, in late September, purportedly used inappropriate language in front of students, took pictures of students on his cellphone and touched a female student’s leg in class.

The charge of tampering with evidence stemmed from the allegation that Davis, contrary to officers’ repeated instructions, attempted to delete items on his phone police considered evidence.

