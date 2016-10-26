LEAVITTSBURG — Students at Bascom Elementary School, 1015 N. Leavitt Road NW, will participate in a Halloween costume parade at 9:30 a.m. Friday.

The children will have an opportunity to donate books to Someplace Safe, a shelter for victims of domestic violence. Additionally, school Principal Maggie Kowach will “walk the plank” into a dunk tank to celebrate students reading for 9,000 minutes outside of school.