AUSTINTOWN — An Alliance man was arrested on a charge of robbing an Austintown bank Tuesday afternoon.

According to the report, John Hopkins, 48, of Rosemond Road, handed a bank teller an envelope at Chase Bank, 4243 Mahoning Ave., and told her to put money in it.

Reports said Hopkins “indicated he had a gun or weapon on him and to put money in the envelope and no one would get hurt.” Details were not available today as to how and where Hopkins was arrested.

Hopkins is charged with aggravated robbery and advised of his preliminary hearing will be at 1 p.m. Monday at Mahoning County Area Court.