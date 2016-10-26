ROME (AP) — A pair of "apocalyptic" aftershocks shook central Italy today, crumbling buildings, knocking out power and sending panicked residents into the rain-drenched streets just two months after a powerful earthquake killed nearly 300 people.

Two people were injured in the epicenter of Visso, where the rubble of collapsed buildings tumbled into the streets. But the Civil Protection agency had no other immediate reports of injuries or deaths.

The first quake carried a magnitude of 5.4, but the second one was eight times stronger at 6.1, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

"It was an unheard-of violence. Many houses collapsed," Ussita Mayor Marco Rinaldi told Sky TG24. "The facade of the church collapsed. By now I have felt many earthquakes. This is the strongest of my life. It was something terrible."

Calling it "apocalyptic," he said: "People are screaming on the street and now we are without lights."

Old churches crumbled and other buildings were damaged, though many of them were in zones that were declared off-limits after the Aug. 24 quake that flattened parts of three towns. Schools were closed in several towns Thursday as a precaution.